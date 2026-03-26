'All High Schools To Have Broadband Internet Connection In 2-3 Years': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | IANS

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said all high schools in India will have broadband internet connection within next 2-3 years.

Replying to supplementary queries during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister also emphasised that all kinds of education should be embedded with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He said the Centre and state governments are focusing on capacity building for teachers to impart AI knowledge.

Pradhan said around 60 per cent of high schools in the country are connected with broadband internet connections.

"By next 2-3 years all high schools in the country will be connected with broadband and internet connection," he added.

On the AI, the minister said the country is at the forefront in this technology.

"AI is a horizontal topic. As on today, when we are implementing National Education Policy's new curriculum..., primary knowledge of AI will be from class three," Pradhan said, adding that almost all mother tongues are embedded with AI.

In a written reply, the minister said education is in the concurrent list of the Constitution and majority of the schools come under the purview of states and UT governments.

"The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emphasized the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its role in school curriculum," Pradhan said.

Under Curricular Integration of Essential Subjects, Skills, and Capacities, the policy mentions that concerted curricular and pedagogical initiatives, including the introduction of contemporary subjects such as AI, Design Thinking etc at relevant stages be undertaken to develop these various important skills in students at all levels.

The ministry has undertaken several initiatives to promote Artificial AI and Computational Thinking (CT) in school education over the years, he said.

"The initiatives aim to enhance the quality of education by integrating technology into teaching and learning processes," Pradhan said.

Elaborating, the minister informed that the existing NCERT textbooks of computer science class XI and informatics practices class XI talk about AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and other emerging technologies.

NCERT has also included a project on animation and games in the vocational education textbook for Grade 6.

AI is being embedded for awareness and foundational competencies among school students (Classes 6–12) and building AI literacy among educators.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has developed a curriculum on Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (CT & AI) to inculcate AI-readiness in school students. This curriculum will be implemented from classes 3rd to 8th, in the session 2026-27.

States/UTs are also working on bringing emerging technologies including AI in their academic framework.

Additionally, CBSE offers a skill module on AI for classes VI–VIII and as an optional skill-based subject in classes IX–XII.

"Digital learning is further supported through national platforms such as DIKSHA, SWAYAM and PM eVidya, along with capacity-building programmes, teacher training and development of digital content and AI awareness modules to enhance innovation and problem-solving skills among students," Pradhan said.

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