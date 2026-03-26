Mumbai University Approves NEP-Aligned Fourth-Year Honours Framework With Research Track And Credit Structure

Mumbai University | X

Mumbai: The Academic Council of the University of Mumbai has approved guidelines for Honours and Honours with Research in the fourth year of undergraduate programmes, to be implemented from the academic year 2026–27 in line with the National Education Policy.

NEP Implementation

Under the new framework, four-year degree courses will be aligned with the National Credit Framework (NCrF). The fourth year of the degree, along with postgraduate diploma and the first year of a two-year postgraduate course, will be recognised at NCrF level 6.0, enabling smoother academic progression for students.

Students completing three years of a degree will have two options in the fourth year. The Honours track will require completion of 160–176 credits, including an in-depth study of the core subject and a four-credit internship. The Honours with Research option will require a 12-credit research project or dissertation in the final year, with eligibility set at a minimum of 7.5 CGPA.

Institutional Eligibility

Colleges offering the fourth year must have either postgraduate courses or recognised research centres. The university has also ensured that the first year of postgraduate studies aligns with the fourth year of the honours programme to maintain continuity.

In a parallel move, the council approved regulations for courses in autonomous colleges. Institutions will now be required to design programmes in accordance with NEP guidelines, follow standardised naming conventions, and strictly adhere to university norms on evaluation and passing criteria.

Additionally, engineering graduates will now be eligible for direct admission to the second year of MSc in NanoScience and NanoTechnology. Students entering through this route will need to complete two compulsory courses. The move is expected to boost interdisciplinary learning and open avenues in fields such as semiconductors, battery technology and energy systems.

The university is expected to issue detailed regulations soon.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/