NIOS 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 Released At nios.ac.in; Check Full Exam Schedule Here | Website: https://nios.ac.in/

NIOS Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams in April 2026. According to the official notice, the exams will begin on April 10, 2026, and will be conducted in designated exam centers across India.

NIOS Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026: Important dates and time

Practical exams: March 17 – April 1, 2026

Schedule released: March 25, 2026

Theory exams begin: April 10, 2026

Exam duration: April 10 – May 6, 2026

Exam timing: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (afternoon shift)

Exams conclude: May 6, 2026

NIOS Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026: Steps to download exam schedule

Students can check and download the date sheet by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to NIOS's official website.

Navigate to the "Latest Notifications" or "Examination" section.

Step 2: Click the "NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheet April 2026" link.

Step 3: The date sheet will open in PDF format.

Step 4: Save it for later use after downloading it.

NIOS Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026: Subject-wise exam schedule

Class 10 (Secondary) Exam Schedule 2026

April 10: Sanskrit Vyakarana, Early Childhood Care & Education, Home Science, Indian Culture & Heritage

April 11: Urdu, Sanskrit Sahitya, Basic Computing, Data Entry Operations

April 13: Geography, Painting, Indian Sign Language

April 16: Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History

April 17: Hindi

April 18: Employability Skills, History, Environmental Science, Library & Information Science

April 20–21: Mathematics, Science & Technology

April 22: Psychology

April 23–24: Sanskrit, Indian Culture & Heritage, Mathematics

April 25–27: Bharatiya Darshan, Entrepreneurship

April 28: English

April 29–30: Business Studies, Computer Science, Tourism, Physical Education

May 2: Regional Languages (Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bhojpuri, etc.)

May 4: Data Entry Operations, Veda Adhyayan

May 5: Painting

May 6: Home Keeping, Food Processing, Office Applications, Yoga, etc.

Class 12 (Senior Secondary) Exam Schedule 2026

April 10: Folk Art, Sanskrit Sahitya, Logistics & Supply Chain, Warehouse Principles

April 11: Hindi, Hindustani Sangeet

April 13: Languages (Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, etc.)

April 16: Accountancy, Sanskrit, Indian Sign Language, Book Keeping

April 17: Economics

April 18: Carnatic Sangeet, Employability Skills, Military Studies

April 20–21: Mathematics, Psychology

April 22: English

April 23–24: Business Studies, Indian Culture & Heritage, Painting, Physical Education

April 25–27: Data Entry Operations, Sanskrit Vyakaran, Entrepreneurship, Home Science

April 28: Social Science

April 29–30: (No major core subjects listed / continuation buffer)

May 2: Hindi

May 4: Science

May 5: Bakery & Confectionery, Cutting & Tailoring, Computer Applications, Beauty Culture, Desk Publishing, Food Therapy, Yoga, etc.

May 6: Accountancy, Veda Adhyayan

Exam Timing

Mostly: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Some subjects end earlier (4:30 PM / 5:00 PM)

NIOS Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026: Changes in exam centre

Exam dates have been changed in a few states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, according to NIOS. Assembly elections, other competitive exams, and state-specific holidays have all caused this.

It is recommended that students in these states carefully review the date sheet to make sure there are no changes.

Additionally, the institute has stated that once the exam dates are announced, they won't be changed.

Students are advised to download the comprehensive date sheet and frequently check the official website for updates.