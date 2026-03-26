NIOS 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 Released At nios.ac.in; Check Full Exam Schedule Here

NIOS Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams in April 2026. According to the official notice, the exams will begin on April 10, 2026, and will be conducted in designated exam centers across India.
NIOS Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026: Important dates and time
Practical exams: March 17 – April 1, 2026
Schedule released: March 25, 2026
Theory exams begin: April 10, 2026
Exam duration: April 10 – May 6, 2026
Exam timing: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM (afternoon shift)
Exams conclude: May 6, 2026
NIOS Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026: Steps to download exam schedule
Students can check and download the date sheet by following these easy steps:
Step 1: Go to NIOS's official website.
Navigate to the "Latest Notifications" or "Examination" section.
Step 2: Click the "NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheet April 2026" link.
Step 3: The date sheet will open in PDF format.
Step 4: Save it for later use after downloading it.
NIOS Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026: Subject-wise exam schedule
Class 10 (Secondary) Exam Schedule 2026
April 10: Sanskrit Vyakarana, Early Childhood Care & Education, Home Science, Indian Culture & Heritage
April 11: Urdu, Sanskrit Sahitya, Basic Computing, Data Entry Operations
April 13: Geography, Painting, Indian Sign Language
April 16: Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History
April 17: Hindi
April 18: Employability Skills, History, Environmental Science, Library & Information Science
April 20–21: Mathematics, Science & Technology
April 22: Psychology
April 23–24: Sanskrit, Indian Culture & Heritage, Mathematics
April 25–27: Bharatiya Darshan, Entrepreneurship
April 28: English
April 29–30: Business Studies, Computer Science, Tourism, Physical Education
May 2: Regional Languages (Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bhojpuri, etc.)
May 4: Data Entry Operations, Veda Adhyayan
May 5: Painting
May 6: Home Keeping, Food Processing, Office Applications, Yoga, etc.
Class 12 (Senior Secondary) Exam Schedule 2026
April 10: Folk Art, Sanskrit Sahitya, Logistics & Supply Chain, Warehouse Principles
April 11: Hindi, Hindustani Sangeet
April 13: Languages (Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, etc.)
April 16: Accountancy, Sanskrit, Indian Sign Language, Book Keeping
April 17: Economics
April 18: Carnatic Sangeet, Employability Skills, Military Studies
April 20–21: Mathematics, Psychology
April 22: English
April 23–24: Business Studies, Indian Culture & Heritage, Painting, Physical Education
April 25–27: Data Entry Operations, Sanskrit Vyakaran, Entrepreneurship, Home Science
April 28: Social Science
April 29–30: (No major core subjects listed / continuation buffer)
May 2: Hindi
May 4: Science
May 5: Bakery & Confectionery, Cutting & Tailoring, Computer Applications, Beauty Culture, Desk Publishing, Food Therapy, Yoga, etc.
May 6: Accountancy, Veda Adhyayan
Exam Timing
Mostly: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Some subjects end earlier (4:30 PM / 5:00 PM)
NIOS Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026: Changes in exam centre
Exam dates have been changed in a few states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, according to NIOS. Assembly elections, other competitive exams, and state-specific holidays have all caused this.
It is recommended that students in these states carefully review the date sheet to make sure there are no changes.
Additionally, the institute has stated that once the exam dates are announced, they won't be changed.
Students are advised to download the comprehensive date sheet and frequently check the official website for updates.