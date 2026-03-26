Delhi: JNU Clears 246 CAS Promotions; 219 Faculty Posts Filled Between Feb 2022 & 2026 | File Pic

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has processed and approved 246 faculty promotions under the career advancement scheme, describing it as its largest-ever recruitment and promotion drive, the institution said in a post on X on Wednesday.

This comes after recent criticism and allegations that the university administration has been facing regarding delayed promotions and lack of transparency in recruitments.

JNU also filled 219 posts between February 2022 and 2026, the post said.

According to data shared by the university on X, a total of 246 CAS promotions were processed across categories and ranks, including 75 professors (Stage-5), 34 associate professors (Stage-4), 55 assistant professors (Stage-3), and 82 assistant professors (Stage-2).

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Category-wise, the promotions included 157 from General/UR, 38 SC (Scheduled Caste), 11 ST (Scheduled Tribe), 30 OBC (Other Backward Classes), 2 EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates, and 8 from PwD (Persons with Disability) categories.

In terms of gender, 161 of those promoted were male and 85 female, the data showed.

The university said these promotions were undertaken alongside more than 400 recruitment interviews, aimed at clearing backlogs pending since 2006.

"Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions: From February 2022 to February 2026, JNU processed and approved 246 CAS applications from faculty members. This occurred alongside over 400 recruitment interviews," the post said.

On fresh recruitment, JNU said 219 posts were filled with executive council approval during the period. Among these, 73 were assistant professors, 110 associate professors and 36 professors.

Category-wise break-up of recruitments showed 70 posts filled under UR, 72 OBC, 41 SC, 28 ST, 6 PwD and 2 EWS categories.

The university added that faculty members were regularly informed about deficiencies in their applications that could delay promotions.

"Faculty members have been periodically informed of the lacuna in their applications, which hinder their promotion," the university post said.

"The first woman OBC VC who is recruiting the highest faculty in the OBC, SC and STs has proved JNU as an inclusive and diverse space. @rashtrapatibhvn," it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)