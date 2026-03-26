RTE 25% Admission Deadline Extended Again To March 31 As Applications Surge Past 2.76 Lakh For 1.14 Lakh Seats

The deadline for filing applications for the RTE 25 percent admission process in the state has been extended again, and now parents have been given the opportunity till March 31, 2026. | Canva

Mumbai: The deadline for filing applications for the RTE 25 percent admission process in the state has been extended again, and now parents have been given the opportunity till March 31, 2026. Earlier, this deadline was till March 25. Till now, a total of 2 lakh 76 thousand 671 applications have been received till Wednesday evening for 1 lakh 14 thousand 785 seats in 8 thousand 700 schools in the state. With more than double the number of available seats, the competition for admission is going to be intense.

The Directorate of Primary Education has said in a newly issued circular that online applications can be submitted from March 26 to March 31. Even after the 1 kilometer condition was abolished, many parents had demanded an extension. After this, it has been clarified that the deadline has been extended again. Pune district has received the maximum 52 thousand 649 applications, followed by Nagpur 24 thousand 379, Thane 23 thousand 994 and Nashik 16 thousand 562 applications. There is a huge competition for RTE admission in the Greater Mumbai region (Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad). A total of 48 thousand 149 applications have been received for 28 thousand 253 seats in these four districts. Thane district has received the maximum 23 thousand 994 applications, while Mumbai has registered 9 thousand 797 applications. It is also seen that in some places, fewer applications have been received than the available seats. Therefore, the number of applications in these districts is likely to increase after the extension.

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