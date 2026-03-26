Newly Built BMC School In Kandivali East Lies Vacant Months After Handover; PPP Model May Delay Opening By Another Year

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) | File Photo

Mumbai: A newly constructed school building in Thakur Village, Kandivali East, handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), continues to remain vacant and is likely to stay unused for at least another year as the civic body considers transferring it to a non-profit organisation under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Ready but Silent

Tucked within the residential locality, the freshly painted structure stands ready but silent, awaiting the bustle of students. Despite the building being handed over to the BMC in December, there has been no progress towards operationalising the school.

“The school was handed over in December, and it cannot be started in the middle of the academic year,” said a civic official, citing timing constraints as a key reason for the delay. "Soon the tendering process will begin to start the academic year under the PPP model," added the official.

The infrastructure was developed by a private builder on BMC-owned land. The BMC explores handing over operations to a non-profit entity.

Local Corporator Steps In

The delay has drawn concern from local representatives. Ankit Prabhu, corporator and member of the education committee, recently visited the site and urged the administration to integrate the school into the Mumbai Public School system.

“The infrastructure is well-developed. Although another English-medium BMC school is located about 15 minutes away, this locality has the potential to support a high-quality institution. The school could also be affiliated with CBSE or ICSE boards,” Prabhu said, adding that he will raise the matter in the upcoming committee meeting.

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