Administrative Negligence Mars Disabled Sports Event In Kalyan: Students Left Without Shade, Water, Or Toilets In Scorching Heat

In a glaring instance of administrative negligence, a sports competition for disabled students held at Subhash Maidan in Kalyan left participants battling harsh afternoon heat with no access to essential amenities. |

Kalyan: In a glaring instance of administrative negligence, a sports competition for disabled students held at Subhash Maidan in Kalyan left participants battling harsh afternoon heat with no access to essential amenities. The event, organized by the Thane District’s Department of Disability Empowerment, has come under severe criticism for poor planning and mismanagement.

Questionable Timing

Traditionally associated with International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, the competition was instead held in the last week of March, raising serious concerns among educators and parents. Many questioned the logic of conducting such an event during peak summer, especially for vulnerable students.

Participants, including children with physical and hearing impairments, were made to sit on a scorching ground without any shade or seating arrangements. Shockingly, there was no provision for drinking water, food, or sanitation facilities such as toilets. The lack of basic infrastructure not only caused immense discomfort but also posed a significant health risk to the students.

Parents and Teachers Fume

Parents present at the venue expressed strong anger over the situation, calling it insensitive and irresponsible. Teachers, too, did not hold back in criticizing the authorities.

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Kanti lal Pardeshi a teacher from the Thane District’s hearing-impaired department and a sports trainer, strongly condemned the arrangements.

We have been conducting such competitions for the past 20 years, usually around December 3 to mark Disability Day. I fail to understand why this event was scheduled in March, during such extreme heat. The ground is completely unsuitable for disabled students. There is no arrangement for food, water, or toilets. There is also no responsible officer present here. The condition of the students is deeply concerning,” he said

The incident has sparked widespread demands for strict action against those responsible. Stakeholders have urged the administration to ensure accountability and to prevent such lapses in the future, stressing that events meant to empower disabled students must uphold dignity, safety, and proper care rather than subjecting them to hardship.

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