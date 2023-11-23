AIMA MAT December 2023: Exam Dates Released, Full Schedule Available Now

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper | Representative Image

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has officially announced the dates for the AIMA MAT 2023 December exam. The exams are set to be conducted from December 3, 2023 to December 17, 2023. The AIMA MAT 2023 December exam will be held in three different formats i.e. computer-based test (CBT), internet-based test (IBT) and paper-based test (PBT).

The exam that will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) format is set for December 3, 2023 and December 16, 2023 while the exam that will be conducted in paper-based test (PBT) format is set to be conducted on December 9, 2023. The exam that will be held in internet-based test (IBT) is set to be conducted on December 6, December 9 and December 17, 2023, respectively.

The AIMA MAT exams are conducted as a process to shortlist students for admission in the top business schools in India. These business schools include Christ University, VIT Vellore, BIMTECH and more.

The MAT exam assesses students across five specific divisions, encompassing data analysis and sufficiency, knowledge of Indian and global environments, language comprehension, intelligence and critical reasoning and quantitative ability.

Here is the exam schedule for AIMA MAT 2023 December exams:

MAT 2023 CBT

Test Date: December 3, 2023

Registration Deadline: November 28, 2023

Test Date: December 16, 2023

Registration Deadline: December 11, 2023

MAT 2023 IBT

Test Date: December 6, 2023

Registration Deadline: December 3, 2023

Test Date: December 9, 2023

Registration Deadline: December 6, 2023

Test Date: December 17, 2023

Registration Deadline: December 14, 2023

MAT PBT 2023

Test Date: December 9, 2023

Registration Deadline: December 5, 2023