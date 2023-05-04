AIIMS NORCET 2023: application process closes soon at aiimsexams.ac.in, last date to apply tomorrow

AIIMS NORCET 2023 | Representational Pic

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences will close the AIIMS NORCET 2023 registration process on May 5, 2023.

Interested candidates who want to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) can apply online through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

To apply for the exam, candidates must have B.Sc Nursing degree from an Indian Nursing Council or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council.

The AIIMS NORCET 2023 exam will be conducted on June 3, 2023.

Read Also AIIMS INI CET admit card for July 2023 exam to be out today at aiimsexams.ac.in

Direct link here

The age limit should be between 18 years to 30 years of age.

The correction window will open on May 6 and will close on May 8, 2023. No corrections are allowed after the allowed period of editing.

The duration of the exam will be for 3 hours and 200 MCQs of 200 marks will be asked in the AIIMS NORCET 2023 exam.

There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

The qualifying marks in Recruitment Examination will be 50% for UR/EWS, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC & ST.

Application fees: