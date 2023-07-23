AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023: Schedule Released At aiimsexams.edu.in, Details Here

The schedule has been shared for candidates who will be allotted AIIMS New Delhi and AIIMS Jammu seats. | File Photo

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday released the AIIMS MBBS Admissions 2023 dates. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website - aiimsexams.edu.in. The schedule has been shared for candidates who will be allotted AIIMS New Delhi and AIIMS Jammu seats. Those candidates who will get a seat in these two institutes will have to report to AIIMS Delhi complete the process of admission from July 31 to August 4, 2023.

Candidates allotted seats in AIIMS Jammu shall also report at AIIMS Delhi. Following that, the medical examination will be conducted from August 2 to 4, 2023. Candidates can start reporting from 8.30. The payment of academic and hostel fees can be done from August 2 to August 4, 2023. The orientation process will be conducted from August 7 to August 13, 2023.

The official notification reads as "This information is only for the candidates who are allotted AIIMS - New Delhi and AIIMS Jammu as per the result of 1st Round of MBBS -seat allocation by the Medical Counselling Committee for the NEET - UG 2023. The results of the first round counselling for NEET- UG 2023 is to be announced by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on 29th July."

In addition, candidates will have to deposit a requisite amount in the form of fees. A total amount of ₹5856 for Indian National. Allotment of hostel accommodation will be done immediately after the submission of fees. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

