AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Check Details Here

AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi announced the dates for the MBBS final exam in 2023. Candidates who intend to take the exam can view the complete schedule on the AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the theory exam will be held from December 1 to 14, while the practical exams will be held from December 16 to 24. Candidates who desire to take the exam must register. The schedule for exam registration will be announced later.

The official notice reads, 'All candidates are advised to submit their Examination Fees before the last date of Registration (to be announced later) and take a printout of Admit Card from the website.'

To view the date sheet, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the AIIMS final MBBS exam 2023 dates link, which is located on the right-hand side of the page.

A new PDF file will open, displaying the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a soft copy for future reference.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without their Admit Card and Identity Card. For additional information, candidates can refer to the official AIIMS website.



