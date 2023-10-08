 AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Check Details Here

AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Check Details Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the schedule for the final MBBS professional examination at aiimsexams.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi announced the dates for the MBBS final exam in 2023. Candidates who intend to take the exam can view the complete schedule on the AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the theory exam will be held from December 1 to 14, while the practical exams will be held from December 16 to 24. Candidates who desire to take the exam must register. The schedule for exam registration will be announced later.

The official notice reads, 'All candidates are advised to submit their Examination Fees before the last date of Registration (to be announced later) and take a printout of Admit Card from the website.'

To view the date sheet, candidates can follow these steps: 

Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in. 

Click on the AIIMS final MBBS exam 2023 dates link, which is located on the right-hand side of the page. 

A new PDF file will open, displaying the exam dates. 

Download the page and keep a soft copy for future reference. 

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without their Admit Card and Identity Card. For additional information, candidates can refer to the official AIIMS website.

Access the official datesheet here.

Read Also
AIIMS Delhi, Munich-based University Sign Non-Binding MoU For Collaborative Endeavours
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CAPF, Delhi Police SI 2023 Answer Keys Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC CAPF, Delhi Police SI 2023 Answer Keys Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Bengaluru Fire: Six Deceased Were Class 12th & UG Students

Bengaluru Fire: Six Deceased Were Class 12th & UG Students

AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Check Details Here

AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Check Details Here

UP: Bareilly First District To Grant Access To Smart Classes In All Schools

UP: Bareilly First District To Grant Access To Smart Classes In All Schools

NMC Releases NEET-UG 2024 Syllabus at nmc.org.in

NMC Releases NEET-UG 2024 Syllabus at nmc.org.in