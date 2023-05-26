AHSEC class 12th Result 2023: Assam HSC results tomorrow at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam class 12th Result 2023 | PTI Representative Image

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Class 12th results tomorrow, May 27. Students who appeared in the higher secondary (Assam HS 12th) examinations will be able to check the marks secured in the exam on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, the Assam Class 12 exams were held from February 20 to March 20. Several reports said that the Assam HS chemistry paper was leaked a day before the exam, however, the state education minister Ranoj Pegu rubbished the claims and called the allegations ‘baseless’.

Students will have to enter roll number to check the Assam Board 12th results 2023. Last year, the pass percentage of science-stream was 92.19%, commerce at 87.27% and arts-stream 83.48%. Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 was declared on May 22 for over 4.2 lakh students. The overall pass percentage was at 72.69%.

How to check Assam HS result 2023

Visit the AHSEC official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

Click the ‘Assam HS result 2023’ download link.

Enter the roll number is the space provided.

HS result 2023 Assam will be displayed on the screen.

Check marks, qualifying status and download for future reference.

How to check Assam 12th result through SMS

The format to check HS results 2023 through SMS application is given .

Open the SMS application on mobile.

Type ASSAM12<roll number>.

Send the SMS to 56263.

The AHSEC 12th result 2023 will be sent to the mobile number.