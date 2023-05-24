AHSEC Assam Board Class 12 Results on May 27; know how to download

The Assam board Class 12 result will be declared on May 27 at 9 am. | Representative image

Mumbai: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is going to announce the Class 12 Higher Secondary result on May 27 at 9 am. Students who appeared the HS exams can access and download their class 12 results on the official websites- ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in.

On May 27, students will be able to download soft copies of their mark sheets. The hard copies of AHSEC results supporting the digital version will be made available by the board later. During the results announcement, the time for distributing hard copies of mark sheets and certificates will be revealed.

How To Check AHSEC Class 12TH Results Online?

Step 1: Visit the official website- resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in

Step 2: Navigate the link to download and access class 12th results.

Step 3: Select the link. This step will open a new tab on the screen.

Step 4: Mention the details and select the submit button.

Step 5: The screen will show your result. It is advised to the students to download the result for future reference.

The Assam board Class 12 exams were held from February 20 to March 20. Last year the Assam board Class 12 results were on June 27. The pass percentage in the Assam board Class 12th arts stream is 83.48 percent, while it is 87.26 percent and 92.19 percent in commerce and science respectively.

To pass in Assam Class 12 exam 2023, students are required to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in a subject and in aggregate.

The Assam board Class 10 result is out on May 22. A total of 4,22,174 students appeared in Class 10 exams. Of the total who appeared, 1,59,356 girls and 1,42,524 boys passed the exam.