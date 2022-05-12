Agra's Ambedkar University cancels exams after paper leak

Agra: The exams for some subjects at Agra's Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University were cancelled on Wednesday after their question papers were allegedly leaked, according to officials.

A committee has been formed by the university administration to investigate the situation.





Superintendent of Police (City) Vikas Kumar said an FIR has been registered at the Lohamandi Police Station against unknown persons in this regard.





Prof Ajay Tanjea, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University said B.Sc. 2nd and 3rd year exams for Zoology and Mathematics were scheduled from 11.30 am on Wednesday.





"But the proctorial board members of the Agra college witnessed just 45 minutes before the exam of the Zoology and Mathematics that some students were sitting in groups, busy with their mobile phones," he old PTI.





He said the proctorial board members confiscated the mobile phones of the students and "they found material related with the question papers of the Zoology and Mathematics of the BSc 3rd year".





A board meeting was held and it was decided to cancel the exams, he said.





"A committee has been formed to investigate the case. We will lodge an FIR in this regard," Taneja said.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:54 AM IST