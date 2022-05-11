Delhi Government sanctions over Rs 2,300 Crore For 2 new Campuses Of Ambedkar University

New Delhi: According to a government statement on Wednesday, the Delhi government approved funds worth Rs 2,306.58 crore for Ambedkar University's two new campuses in Rohini and Dheerpur. Over 26,000 students will attend the new campuses, the university said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has approved funds worth Rs 2306.58 crores to create high-end infrastructure at Ambedkar University's upcoming campuses, the statement said.

Almost 2.5 lakh students apply to various universities every year, said Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio for education.

"But not everyone gets admission to the prominent universities despite having talent and capability. To cater to the educational needs of such a large population of students, the new campuses are designed to ensure the most conducive environment to facilitate collective engagement, spaces for self-growth, knowledge production and dissemination, community living, and inclusive culture," he said.

Currently, the varsity has more than 4,000 students, but after the creation of the two new campuses in Dheerpur and Rohini, the number will increase to 30,000 students.

The upcoming Ambedkar University campus in Rohini will cost Rs 1107.56 crore. Over 10,000 students will be housed on a campus covering 1,64,130 sqm.

The Dheerpur campus, spreading over 2,00,759 sqm, will be built at the cost of Rs 1199.02 crore. It will have the capacity to accommodate over 16,000 students.

Both the campuses will have multi-story academic blocks and auditoriums along with health centers, convention blocks, MLCP, administration blocks, library blocks, amphitheaters, guest houses, and separate hostels for girls and boys. Residential units of different types will also be constructed at both campuses.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:39 PM IST