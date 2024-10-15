 Agra: PG Hostel Manager Stuffs Cloth In Student & His Friend's Mouths, Thrashes Them With Belt Over Rent Dispute; Shocking Video Viral
Agra: PG Hostel Manager Stuffs Cloth In Student & His Friend's Mouths, Thrashes Them With Belt Over Rent Dispute; Shocking Video Viral

A viral video allegedly shows a PG hostel manager in Agra brutally beating two students with a belt while stuffing cloths in their mouths over a rent dispute. In response to the video's circulation, the Police Commissioner of Agra tweeted that the case is old and confirmed that a notice has been issued to the hostel, with legal action underway.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
X

An alarming video is doing rounds of social media showing two young students in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, being thrashed with a belt while a cloth is stuffed in their mouths.

The footage, shared by a user named @SachinGuptaUP on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows the PG hostel manager beating up two students over a dispute related to rent. The incident led to one of the students leaving the room.

See the video below:

The video, claimed to be a month old, has now gone viral.

The video caption, originally in Hindi and translated to English, states: "In Agra, UP, cruelty crossed all limits. Student Shivam and his friend were brutally beaten with a belt after stuffing a cloth in their mouths. The PG hostel manager beat them up in a rent dispute. After which the student left the room. The video is a few days old, which has now gone viral."

The student in the video is named as Shivam, a resident of Etah who had come to Agra for studies.

Reports suggest that there was a dispute over the rent amount in the PG hostel, and out of fear, the student went home without filing a complaint.

Following the circulation of the video, the Police Commissioner of Agra tweeted, 'This case is old. A notice has been issued to the concerned PG, and necessary legal action is being taken by the New Agra Police Station.'

Netizens are expressing anger and urging the Agra police to take action.

Furious over the video, one user comments, "Send this wicked man to jail immediately."

Another user comments, "Brutality has spread in the society. Wherever you look, everyone is hell-bent on taking revenge. It seems as if no one is going to listen to anyone.

Agra: PG Hostel Manager Stuffs Cloth In Student & His Friend's Mouths, Thrashes Them With Belt Over...

Agra: PG Hostel Manager Stuffs Cloth In Student & His Friend's Mouths, Thrashes Them With Belt Over...

