'Kids Raised Differently': Video Of Student's Helping Disabled Classmate Goes Viral With 6.6 Million Views

Instagram @lox.oxitod

A heartwarming video of students selflessly helping their disabled classmate after lunch has gone viral on social media. This act of empathy has attracted public attention, reminding us of the kindness that exists in our daily lives.

The video shared on Instagram by user @lox.oxitod shows one student gently cleaning the face and mouth of their disabled friend after lunch, displaying incredible care and tenderness.

Another student then steps in to help, moving the wheelchair from the veranda to assist their classmate back to the classroom. These young students' seamless cooperation and thoughtfulness shows the power of friendship and support.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 6.6 million views, with more than 800,000 likes and 25,000 comments on Instagram. Users praised the students' upbringing and the values they exhibit.

One user wrote, "This is pure love," while another remarked, "These kids are raised differently."

Many others highlighted the significance of true friendship, with comments like "They are not friends, they are treasures" and "The most beautiful thing in the world is friendship."

Viewers also applauded the students' parents for instilling such values.

One comment read, "Respect and love to these kids and their parents," while another simply stated, "The parents of these kids have already won."