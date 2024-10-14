 'Kids Raised Differently': Video Of Student's Helping Disabled Classmate Goes Viral With 6.6 Million Views
A touching video of students helping their disabled classmate after lunch has gone viral on social media, garnering over 6.6 million views. It showcases one student cleaning their friend's face, while another assists with the wheelchair.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Instagram @lox.oxitod

A heartwarming video of students selflessly helping their disabled classmate after lunch has gone viral on social media. This act of empathy has attracted public attention, reminding us of the kindness that exists in our daily lives.

The video shared on Instagram by user @lox.oxitod shows one student gently cleaning the face and mouth of their disabled friend after lunch, displaying incredible care and tenderness.

Another student then steps in to help, moving the wheelchair from the veranda to assist their classmate back to the classroom. These young students' seamless cooperation and thoughtfulness shows the power of friendship and support.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Urges United Nations To Evacuate Its Troops From Peacekeeping Pocket In Lebanon
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger For Smuggling 596 Grams Of Marijuana Worth ₹59.60 Lakh; Seize ₹1.10 Crore In Gold Across 5 Cases
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns
The video has received over 6.6 million views, with more than 800,000 likes and 25,000 comments on Instagram. Users praised the students' upbringing and the values they exhibit.

One user wrote, "This is pure love," while another remarked, "These kids are raised differently."

Many others highlighted the significance of true friendship, with comments like "They are not friends, they are treasures" and "The most beautiful thing in the world is friendship."

Viewers also applauded the students' parents for instilling such values.

One comment read, "Respect and love to these kids and their parents," while another simply stated, "The parents of these kids have already won."

