Afghanistan: Lack of teachers in Farah leaves children's future in shambles

Afghans are in the midst of an economic and humanitarian crisis in the country. | Photo: AFP

Kabul: The residents of Farah province of Afghanistan fear that nearly 70,000 children have their future in uncertainty due to less number of teachers in the province.

Several tribal elders of the province urged for education for their children by calling on the Taliban as they believe the atrocities by the ruling regime have only added to the miseries of Afghan people amid the looming economic and political crisis since the organization seized power. "We call on the Islamic Emirate to make schools and clinics for us and to pay attention to this issue," said Ahmad Shah, a tribal elder reported to Tolo News.

"We have schools and buildings for schools, but there are no teachers and education," Abdul Samad, another tribal elder said.

"We have 70,000 students and they want to be educated and for the lack of teachers they are deprived of education," said Akhter Mohammad Zayeem, the Head of the Education Department in Farah reported to Tolo News.

Several residents in Farah have stressed the fact that if their children are not provided with the opportunity to learn they will face a dim future.

"They have to study to progress and to reach the heights of success," TOLOnews reported quoting Shaikh Ahmad, a Farah resident as saying.

Earlier, the Educational Department in Farah said there is a shortage of one thousand teachers in the province.

Earlier in April, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) raised concerns over the closing of secondary schools for girls by the Taliban. Female students above grade six have been banned from going to school in the neighbouring country.

Last year, the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, in its report, raised concerns over the security of children in Afghanistan saying that high levels of violence endured by children in Afghanistan are rising.

"Afghanistan continues to be one of the most dangerous places for a child to live and grow. I am appalled by the continuing and rising high levels of violence endured by children in Afghanistan, including those caught up in combat," the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) said in its report.

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last fall after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government.