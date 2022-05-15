Advisories issued to education institutions, citizens amid 'severe' heatwave in Pakistan

Pakistan's health authorities have recommended advisories for people and educational institutions as the mercury shot up -- in some regions, with temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius.

"Children and young people are more susceptible to heat stress and therefore schools must have measures in place to prepare for and manage the risks associated with extreme hot weather," the advisory cited by Dawn newspaper stated.

Director-General Health, Sindh, Dr. Jumman Bahoto, said there were some 'confirmed' reports of deaths and sickness due to heatstroke and waterborne diseases in some cities and towns of the province, which were experiencing an intense heatwave these days, adding that he had directed all the District Health Officers (DHOs) to collect data as well as establish heat stroke camps in their jurisdiction, reported Geo News.

"Most parts of the country are likely to remain in the grip of a heatwave-like condition during the next week. There is, however, slight relief expected in most parts of the country from the evening or night of May 14 to 17, 2022, that is, mainly due to dust storms/gusty winds, rain-thunderstorms at scattered places in most parts of the country in the afternoon and evening/night. Day temperatures are again likely to rise from May 18th, 2022," an advisory issued by the PMD said.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 02:50 PM IST