ADRE Grade 4 Answer Key 2024 Released At slrcg4.sebaonline.org; Download Scanned OMR Sheets NOW!

The ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024 has been released by the State Level Recruitment Commission.

Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
The ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024 has been made available by the State Level Recruitment Commission. Paper I and Paper II answer sheets are now available. SLRC Assam's official website, slrcg4.sebaonline.org, provides candidates who took the written exam with access to the answer sheet.

The URL to the answer sheet is also accessible on the assam.gov.in website.

Interested candidates can pay ₹50 to receive a scanned copy of their OMR Answer Sheets.

On October 27, 2024, the Assam government held its direct recruitment exam for grade 4 positions.

There were 5,023 openings for the ADRE grade 4 recruiting, 1,088 of which were for HSLC, 1,833 for HSLC+ITI, and 2,102 for Class 8 level positions.

How to download the OMR answer sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLRC Assam, slrcg4.sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024 for Paper I and II.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Once you click submit, your answer sheet will appear.

Step 5: Download the page and review the answer sheet.

Step 6: Save a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates can visit the SLRC, Assam, official website for additional relevant information.

