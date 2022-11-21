Admission process in Kashmir schools to start after culmination of annual exams: DSEK

Students outside Kothibagh Higher Secondary School in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | File photo

Srinagar: The admission process in all schools of the Valley will commence only after the culmination of annual exams, the School Education Department Kashmir said.

According to the Director of School Education Kashmir, new admissions will not take place in the place as no annual exams have been conducted so far.

The Director said there are guidelines from the administration that the new admission process should be started only after exams are over.

He further said as far as the admission fee is concerned; only that fee shall be charged which has been fixed by the fee fixation committee.

About the winter fee, he said parents are liable to pay tuition fees only for their wards and they are not supposed to pay any other fee, be it transport fee.

The director added that the J&K government has started providing heating arrangements in a phased manner as the region witnesses the cold season.