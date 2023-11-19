 Adani Foundation Paints 10 Schools In Amethi With Bala Wall Painting
All the paintings convey a message for the students and are designed to have a positive impact on them.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Adani Foundation Undertakes Bala Wall Painting In 10 Amethi Schools | Adani Foundation

Amethi: The Adani Foundation has painted 10 government schools under the Gauriganj block of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district with ‘Bala’ wall painting. This is a unique method to educate children.

Under the aegis of Adani ACC Cement plant located in Tikriya Panchayat, this innovative experiment has been started in many nearby schools to educate children through the painting.

article-image

With a multipronged approach to uplift the lives of 3.7 million people a year, Adani Foundation works across four key sectors -- education, health, sustainable livelihood development and community infrastructure development.

Focusing on inclusive and sustainable development of the society, the group, through the foundation emphasizes on long-term behaviour change processes. Suposhan, Swachhagraha, Saksham and Udaan are special projects of the foundation.

article-image

