Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Slaps Class 9 Student, Ruptures Eardrum At Govt School In Amethi

Representative Image |

Amethi, September 14: A teacher at a government school in Amethi has been booked for thrashing a Class 9 student, leaving the boy with a ruptured eardrum. In her complaint to the police on Wednesday, the boy’s mother Reena Tiwari said that her son, Anirudh,13, was talking during his English class on Monday at which his teacher got infuriated.

Blood was oozing out of his ear

“The teacher, Shiv Lal Jaiswal, started thrashing Anirudh and continued to slap him even after he pleaded that blood was oozing out of his ear. Anirudh was taken to a doctor who found that his eardrum was ruptured,” she said.

It can lead to hearing loss and make the middle ear vulnerable to infections

It is a condition in which a hole forms in the thin tissue that separates the ear canal from the middle ear. It can lead to hearing loss and make the middle ear vulnerable to infections.

FIR had been lodged against the teacher

SHO, Amethi, Arun Kumar Dwivedi said that an FIR had been lodged against the teacher under relevant sections and the statements of the principal, teacher and students would be taken before further action is initiated.