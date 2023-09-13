Thane News: Teacher Allegedly Molests Student In Kalwa's SVPM School, Angry MNS Workers Hand Him Over To Police

Representational photo |

A 10th class student of Sahakar Vidya Prasarak Mandal School in Kalwa complained to the seniors that a teacher had sexually assaulted her. After hearing the student's complaint, angry Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers rushed to the school along with their district president Avinash Jadhav and asked the school administratin why a police complaint has not been filed despite the matter being very serious.

The MNS workers demanded to know the school's response. Unsatisfied by the school's response, they handed over the teacher to Kalwa police which registered an offence under POSCO and arrested him. The school management was unavailable for comment.