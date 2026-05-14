AAP Leaders Led By Saurabh Bharadwaj Protest Outside Raj Bhavan Over Janakpuri School Rape Case Involving 3-Year-Old Girl | Video | file pic & X / ANI

New Delhi: AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with women councillors, staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at a private school in Janakpuri and demanded action against police officials accused of intimidating the survivor's family.

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The Aam Aadmi Party leaders said they had sought an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor through a letter and email regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police in its post on X said, "The statement attributed to Hon'ble LG's office is incorrect and misleading. No such communication was ever conveyed from the LG Office or from the Police."

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As police personnel began removing the protesters from outside the Raj Bhavan, Bharadwaj termed the action "inhuman treatment" and said, "This is what we get when we seek justice for a three-year-old girl who got raped."

He alleged that the AAP leaders and women councillors were peacefully demanding justice and seeking an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor over the incident.

A police official, however, said the protesters were removed from the area to maintain law and order. The official added that adequate security arrangements were in place and the situation was brought under control without any major untoward incident.

A delegation, including former mayor Shelly Oberoi and women councillors, later briefly interacted with officials at the Raj Bhavan, where they were informed that a meeting time would be communicated over email, according to a statement.

Bharadwaj said the party's primary demand was action against police officers allegedly threatening the victim's parents and proper investigation into the case.

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He alleged that the child's mother had accused local police officials of harassment and claimed the family was being pressured during the investigation.

He also questioned the manner in which the case was handled, saying bail had been granted to the accused within days despite charges under the POCSO Act.

Bharadwaj said councillors from several parts of Delhi had gathered at Raj Bhavan to raise concerns over the case and seek intervention from authorities.

Former Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi said the incident was extremely serious and demanded that authorities ensure justice for the child and her family.

She said the delegation had reached Raj Bhavan around noon and was later informed that details regarding a meeting would be shared officially over email.

The AAP leaders also sought action against the school administration and demanded a fair probe into all aspects related to the case.

According to police, the child's mother lodged a complaint at Janakpuri police station on May 1, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours on April 30, the second day after her admission to the school.

A 57-year-old staff member of the school was arrested in this connection.

Police said the child complained of pain after returning home and later told her mother that she had been taken to an isolated area inside the school where the accused allegedly assaulted her.

The child identified the accused, following which the 57-year-old school caretaker was arrested on May 1, police said. He was later produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

However, he was granted bail by a court in Dwarka on May 7 despite strong opposition by the prosecution. The police said they were checking CCTV footage on the school premises.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)