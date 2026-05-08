'I Like Smaller Girls': Bournemouth Suspend Alex Jimenez After Chats With 15-Year-Old Minor Leaked Online | WATCH | X

AFC Bournemouth have announced that they have suspended their defender Alex Jimenez from the team ahead of their Premier League match against Fulham FC after his chats allegedly with a minor girl leaked online. The club released a statement on Friday and said that they were aware of the posts circulating online and confirmed that an investigation has been initiated in connection with the matter.

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The club said in the statement that the 21-year-old right-back will not be part of the squad for the Fulham game at Craven Cottage. The controversy erupted after screenshots and videos allegedly showing his conversations with a 15-year-old surfaced on social media.

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The viral chats show that Jimenez told the girl, "I like smaller girls" and "I've never been with a 15-year-old girl." The chats are being widely shared on social media, however, the authenticity of the screenshots and videos have not been verified yet.

With only three matches left in the season, Bournemouth are currently placed on the sixth position in the points table and are fighting to qualify for the European competition next season. Jimenez's absence could effect the team during a crucial part of the campaign.