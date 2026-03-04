 Tension Flare! Jordan Henderson Sparks Fiery Fight With Bournemouth Staff After Brentford Draw; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTension Flare! Jordan Henderson Sparks Fiery Fight With Bournemouth Staff After Brentford Draw; Video

Tension Flare! Jordan Henderson Sparks Fiery Fight With Bournemouth Staff After Brentford Draw; Video

Brentford and Bournemouth played to a 0‑0 draw at Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday. After the final whistle, veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, substituted earlier, engaged in a heated argument with Bournemouth assistant coaches Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper. The confrontation escalated as players and staff intervened to calm the situation.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
footballontnt/X

A tense moment unfolded in the Premier League on March 3, 2026, after Brentford’s 0‑0 draw against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium, as veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson was involved in a heated confrontation with opponents’ coaching staff following the final whistle.

The match itself produced limited action, with both teams struggling to break the deadlock. However, as players and coaching personnel moved toward the tunnel at full time, tempers flared. Henderson, who had been substituted earlier, was seen arguing intensely with Bournemouth assistant coaches, reportedly Tommy Elphick and Shaun Cooper, in scenes that required intervention from several individuals.

Video footage circulating from the clash captured the Brentford midfielder appearing visibly frustrated, at one point attempting to push past those around him before teammates and staff physically restrained him to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Henderson, a former Premier League and Champions League winner, did not comment directly on the altercation in his post‑match remarks, focusing instead on the game itself and acknowledging that both sides may have felt a draw was a fair result.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Crime: 52-Year-Old Dahisar Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Brutal Matricide After Domestic Quarrel
Palghar Crime: 52-Year-Old Dahisar Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Brutal Matricide After Domestic Quarrel
Mumbai: Sessions Court To Hear Bail Plea Of Father Of Juvenile Accused In Fatal Vidyavihar SUV Crash
Mumbai: Sessions Court To Hear Bail Plea Of Father Of Juvenile Accused In Fatal Vidyavihar SUV Crash
Apple's Refreshed MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Studio Displays' Pre-Orders Begin In India Today: Pricing Details
Apple's Refreshed MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Studio Displays' Pre-Orders Begin In India Today: Pricing Details
JSW Infrastructure Reports Tank Damage At Fujairah Terminal After Intercepted Drone Debris Incident
JSW Infrastructure Reports Tank Damage At Fujairah Terminal After Intercepted Drone Debris Incident

Follow us on