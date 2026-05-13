Pune Shocker! Policeman's Son Molests Another Policeman's Minor Son In Bhawani Peth Police Colony

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A case of sexual misconduct involving a minor boy has surfaced from Bhawani Peth Police Colony in Pune.

Shubham Arun Gore (23), son of a policeman and resident of Bhawani Peth Police Colony, has been booked by Samarth Police Station in connection with the case. The incident reportedly took place on May 9 at around 7:30pm inside the police colony premises.

According to the police, Gore allegedly lured the minor boy to his room by telling him he wanted to show him something. After taking the child inside, he allegedly made the boy sit on the bed, locked the door from inside and committed obscene acts with him.

While letting the boy leave, the accused allegedly threatened him and warned him not to disclose the incident to anyone.

Frightened by the threat, the minor remained silent initially. However, two days later, he informed his father about the incident. His father, also a policeman, lodged a complaint at Samarth Police Station.

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Jalinder Fadtare.