Navi Mumbai Shocker: Stepfather Booked For Rape Of Minor After Victim Discloses Two-Year Abuse During His Judicial Custody In Separate Case

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Seven-Year-Old Girl In Moshi | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Panvel City police have registered a case against a 34-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 15-year-old stepdaughter over two years in Panvel. The accused has been booked under rape charges and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said the minor was living with her mother and stepfather in Panvel. The abuse began in August 2024 when the accused allegedly assaulted her while she was alone at home. He reportedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone, causing her to stay silent for two years.

The case came to light after the accused was arrested on April 15 in a separate assault case involving a fight with neighbors. While in judicial custody at Taloja jail, the victim disclosed the abuse to her mother, leading to a formal complaint at Panvel City police station.

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Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the accused under sections 64(1) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

Assistant Police Inspector Rajendra Ghevdekar is investigating the case under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakare. The accused remains in judicial custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

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