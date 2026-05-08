Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Launches ‘Crematorium Vision’ To Modernise Ghansoli & Turbhe Facilities & Reduce Air Pollution

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | X

In a bid to curb air pollution, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a Crematorium Vision initiative under which traditional crematoriums in Ghansoli and Turbhe will be converted into hybrid crematoriums equipped with pollution-control systems.

Under the project, the Kaul Aali crematorium in Ghansoli and the central crematorium in Turbhe are set to undergo modernization to reduce smoke emissions generated during traditional wood-based cremations. The civic body also plans to install a smoke-control chimney at the crematorium in Pawane village to address complaints from nearby residents affected by smoke pollution.

The municipal corporation stated that smoke-control systems and other required infrastructure upgrades are being implemented across crematoriums in the city as part of the initiative. Authorities are also focusing on regular maintenance and repairs of crematorium facilities.

The move comes amid growing concerns over increasing air pollution levels in Navi Mumbai. The state government as well as the courts have directed civic authorities to take necessary measures to reduce pollution.

Traditional funeral pyres using firewood are known to generate significant air pollution. To address this issue, the civic body has proposed adopting hybrid systems using LPG and modern wood-based technology, which are expected to reduce smoke emissions, fuel consumption, and the time required for cremations.

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A major proposal regarding the establishment of hybrid crematoriums within the municipal limits has been placed before the Standing Committee of the civic body. The proposal is expected to be discussed during the committee meeting scheduled for Friday, May 8.

According to the proposal submitted by the civic administration, rising costs of firewood and increasing pollution caused by traditional cremation methods have placed financial and environmental burdens on citizens. The hybrid cremation system is expected to provide a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs1.87 crore, including GST, and the work is expected to be completed within 12 months.

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