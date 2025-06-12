 89 Institutions Receive UGC Notices For Violating Anti-Ragging Norms; IIT, IIMs, AMU, IGNOU Among Those Named
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation89 Institutions Receive UGC Notices For Violating Anti-Ragging Norms; IIT, IIMs, AMU, IGNOU Among Those Named

89 Institutions Receive UGC Notices For Violating Anti-Ragging Norms; IIT, IIMs, AMU, IGNOU Among Those Named

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued show-cause notices to 89 higher education institutions for violating anti-ragging regulations. Top institutes like IIT Palakkad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Rohtak, AMU, IGNOU, and Nalanda University are among those named.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
UGC Notice | Official Website

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued show-cause notices to 89 institutions of higher education institutions, including some of the most well-known ones such as IIT Palakkad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Rohtak, Nalanda University, IGNOU, and AMU, for not being in line with the UGC (Anti-Ragging) Regulations, 2009.

In a notice issued on June 9, the UGC stated that even after repeated advisories, reminders, and efforts from the anti-ragging monitoring agency, these institutions did not provide obligatory compliance reports and students' undertakings for preventing ragging on campus.

"It has come to the attention of the University Grants Commission (UGC) that your institution has failed to submit the mandatory Anti-Ragging undertakings by students and CornpJianceUndertaking by your institutions, despite multiple advisories issued by theUGC, follow-up calls from the Anti-Ragging Helpline, and direct interventions by the Anti Ragging Monitoring Agency," reads the notification.

The commission has provided the institutions with 30 days to provide their compliance reports and ensure online endeavors from all students are obtained. They are also required to provide a detailed report of measures taken to prevent ragging.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Read Also
IIT Kharagpur Placements 2024–25: 9 Students Receive ₹1 Crore+ Packages, Highest Offer Hits...
article-image

The UGC has warned that failure to respond or comply may lead to severe consequences, including:

- Revocation of financial grants

- Public listing as non-compliant institutions

- Possible de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation, subject to reconsideration

UGC Notice

UGC Notice | Official Website

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi underlined the fact that non-compliance is against national guidelines and poses a threat to the safety of students, particularly in light of increasing ragging-related incidents and perceptions of campus insecurity.

This move underscores the UGC’s push for greater accountability and enforcement of student safety protocols across India's higher education institutions.

UGC Notification PDF Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic...

IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic...

IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With...

IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide