89 Institutions Receive UGC Notices For Violating Anti-Ragging Norms; IIT, IIMs, AMU, IGNOU Among Those Named

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued show-cause notices to 89 institutions of higher education institutions, including some of the most well-known ones such as IIT Palakkad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Rohtak, Nalanda University, IGNOU, and AMU, for not being in line with the UGC (Anti-Ragging) Regulations, 2009.

In a notice issued on June 9, the UGC stated that even after repeated advisories, reminders, and efforts from the anti-ragging monitoring agency, these institutions did not provide obligatory compliance reports and students' undertakings for preventing ragging on campus.

"It has come to the attention of the University Grants Commission (UGC) that your institution has failed to submit the mandatory Anti-Ragging undertakings by students and CornpJianceUndertaking by your institutions, despite multiple advisories issued by theUGC, follow-up calls from the Anti-Ragging Helpline, and direct interventions by the Anti Ragging Monitoring Agency," reads the notification.

The commission has provided the institutions with 30 days to provide their compliance reports and ensure online endeavors from all students are obtained. They are also required to provide a detailed report of measures taken to prevent ragging.

The UGC has warned that failure to respond or comply may lead to severe consequences, including:

- Revocation of financial grants

- Public listing as non-compliant institutions

- Possible de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation, subject to reconsideration

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi underlined the fact that non-compliance is against national guidelines and poses a threat to the safety of students, particularly in light of increasing ragging-related incidents and perceptions of campus insecurity.

This move underscores the UGC’s push for greater accountability and enforcement of student safety protocols across India's higher education institutions.

