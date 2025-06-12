 IIT Kharagpur Placements 2024–25: 9 Students Receive ₹1 Crore+ Packages, Highest Offer Hits ₹2.14 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Kharagpur Placements 2024–25: 9 Students Receive ₹1 Crore+ Packages, Highest Offer Hits ₹2.14 Crore

IIT Kharagpur Placements 2024–25: 9 Students Receive ₹1 Crore+ Packages, Highest Offer Hits ₹2.14 Crore

IIT Kharagpur Placements 2024–25: IIT Kharagpur's 2024–25 placement season saw over 1,800 job offers, including 25 international ones. Nine students received salary packages exceeding ₹1 crore, with the highest offer reaching ₹2.14 crore. More than 400 companies participated, recruiting across sectors like software, finance, consulting, and core engineering.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
IIT Kharagpur Placements 2024–25 | Image: Official Website

IIT Kharagpur Placements 2024–25: IIT Kharagpur has marked a spectacular beginning to its 2024–25 placement season, with the students bagging more than 1,800 job offers, including 25 international offers. One of the standout moments was nine students getting salary packages of over ₹1 crore per year, with the highest offer at a staggering ₹2.14 crore.

In the first two days alone, over 800 offers were extended. By Day 3, the institute had already surpassed the 1,000-offer mark, indicating a strong demand for IIT Kharagpur graduates in various sectors.

According to Prof. Rajib Maity, Career Development Centre Chairperson, more than 400 companies have come to participate in the placement process till date. Recruiters represented a broad spectrum of sectors such as software development, analytics, finance, banking, consulting, and core engineering.

Read Also
IIT Delhi And AIIMS Delhi Join Hands To Launch Center Of Excellence For AI In Healthcare
article-image

Commenting on the achievement, IIT Kharagpur Director Prof. Amit Patra stated, "Over 1,800 placement offers in the 2024-25 season mark a defining moment for us, reaffirming our stature as a global leader in shaping the next generation of industry-ready innovators," as reported by news agency PTI. He stressed that the institute should keep its curriculum constantly evolving to stay up to date with emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep tech, which are transforming industry paradigms.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union

IIT Kharagpur is committed to keeping its curriculum agile, interdisciplinary, and future-oriented, so graduates are not only capable of coping with change but also leading it, Prof Patra added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic...

IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic...

IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With...

IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide