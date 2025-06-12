IIT Kharagpur Placements 2024–25: 9 Students Receive ₹1 Crore+ Packages, Highest Offer Hits ₹2.14 Crore

IIT Kharagpur Placements 2024–25 | Image: Official Website

IIT Kharagpur Placements 2024–25: IIT Kharagpur has marked a spectacular beginning to its 2024–25 placement season, with the students bagging more than 1,800 job offers, including 25 international offers. One of the standout moments was nine students getting salary packages of over ₹1 crore per year, with the highest offer at a staggering ₹2.14 crore.

In the first two days alone, over 800 offers were extended. By Day 3, the institute had already surpassed the 1,000-offer mark, indicating a strong demand for IIT Kharagpur graduates in various sectors.

According to Prof. Rajib Maity, Career Development Centre Chairperson, more than 400 companies have come to participate in the placement process till date. Recruiters represented a broad spectrum of sectors such as software development, analytics, finance, banking, consulting, and core engineering.

Commenting on the achievement, IIT Kharagpur Director Prof. Amit Patra stated, "Over 1,800 placement offers in the 2024-25 season mark a defining moment for us, reaffirming our stature as a global leader in shaping the next generation of industry-ready innovators," as reported by news agency PTI. He stressed that the institute should keep its curriculum constantly evolving to stay up to date with emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep tech, which are transforming industry paradigms.

IIT Kharagpur is committed to keeping its curriculum agile, interdisciplinary, and future-oriented, so graduates are not only capable of coping with change but also leading it, Prof Patra added.

(With PTI Inputs)