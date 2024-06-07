8 NEET UG Toppers From Same Centre In Jhajjar, Haryana Raises Doubts; Were Given 'Two Exam Papers'

Representative Image | Istock Images

The NEET UG 2024 results that were announced on June 4 have caused a huge uproar among students, experts and parents who have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction and anger.

Concerns about 67 students receiving a perfect score of 720 and claims of exam centre misconduct have been voiced by parents and students.

In addition, a number of individuals on social media posted images of the NEET merit list, which was made public by the NTA, highlighting the fact that eight students from the same centre received 720 points overall.

Six of the students that received full marks are from Haryana and had seat numbers from the same sequence, suggesting that they may be from the same centre.

NEET (The results for NEET (UG) 2024 were announced yesterday.



Surprisingly, 8 of the toppers are from a single examination center in Haryana.



Keep in mind that there were approximately 4100 exam centers across 550 cities.



It's quite astonishing to have 8 toppers from just… pic.twitter.com/ZMqANSMHWv — Rajiv Mehta (@rajivmehta19) June 6, 2024

Scam in Centre?

The six students who received full marks and two students who received grace marks are said to be from the same centre in Jhajjar, Haryana. This came to light because the students' roll numbers began with '2307'. The number is actually Jhajjar's Centre Code. While, '230701' meant that rank 62-69 gave exam in the same centre in Jhajjar as well.

According to a News 18 Haryana report published on May 6, students from Jhajjar claimed that in the middle of the exam, their papers were replaced at two examination centres in the city. They also accused examination centres of presenting the actual paper first, followed by a dummy paper.

230701 is centre code of JHAJJAR, HARYANA.

Rank 62-69 are from SAME CENTRE.

No other Centre has more than 1 student in Top 100.

This centre from JHAJJAR has 8 students in Top 100. #NEET_SCAM #NEET #400Paar #NDA_सरकार_है_तैयार pic.twitter.com/Os3Si6URvW — Abhishek Malav (@abhimalav) June 4, 2024

Scorecards of students who received scores of 718 and 719 are also making the rounds on social media, something that parents and students argue is not conceivable given that each NEET question is worth four marks and that each negative mark is for one mark. However, NTA issued a clarification stating that candidates were given 'grace marks' due to loss of time.

A significant number of medical applicants have started to request a retake of the NEET exam in the meantime due to claims of paper leaks, last-minute grace marks for lost time, and errors in the NEET results for 2024.

NEET UG RESULTS:



👉 Announced on 4 June, 10 day before schedule

👉 67 students got full marks (rank 1), never happened before

👉 6 of these are from same center in Haryana

👉 Police has arrested 13 people in Bihar for paper leak of NEET UG

👉 18 year old NEET UG aspirant… — Open Letter (@openletteryt) June 6, 2024

Paper leak investigation

Following the discovery of a paper leak scam in Bihar, this year's NEET UG 2024 exam was engulfed in controversy. Thirteen individuals, comprising four test takers and their relatives, were detained in Bihar on suspicion of being involved in the NEET-UG exam paper leak. According to earlier claims made by Patna police sources, some 20 candidates received the NEET-UG question papers and answers one day prior to the exam date, which is May 5, 2024.

It was further discovered that middlemen in the NEET paper leak scam demanded payments ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh from each candidate seeking medical admission in return for providing them with the NEET UG 2024 question paper ahead of time.



In the midst of these disagreements, the NTA has vehemently denied any rumours of NEET UG 2024 question paper leaks. The institution has rejected false reports of altered exam papers that are making the rounds on social media. The NTA asserts that the examination process was neutral and safe and that these reports are false.