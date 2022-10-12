75 Indian institutes feature in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023

IISc Bengaluru |

New Delhi: 75 Indian institutes have featured in Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023, as the publication announced its list today. However, none of them have made it to the top-250 league yet.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) improved its position in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 and now stands the only Indian university in the top 300 list.

Seventy-five Indian institutes were part of the rankings in 2023 as compared to 56 in 2020 and just 31 in 2017.

The Times Higher Education (THE) and QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), both of which are based in London, are two of the most prominent higher-education surveys in the world.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was last featured in the 2020 edition and returns this year in the 1001-1200 band.

"This will all be vital to realising India's full potential as the world's largest democracy and the key to unlocking the full economic might of India's vast youth population – improving training in high-level skills and enabling new knowledge creation and innovation. And the data shows that the policy is succeeding and delivering real change," said Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, Times Higher Education.

Globally, the University of Oxford retains the top spot for the seventh consecutive year.