e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation30 nursing students injured in Telangana road accident

30 nursing students injured in Telangana road accident

The accident occurred on the national highway 65 near Nakrekal. According to police, the nursing college bus overturned after it was rammed into by a truck from the rear.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
30 nursing students injured in Telangana road accident | ANI
Follow us on

Thirty nursing students were injured when a bus in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Monday.

The accident occurred on the national highway 65 near Nakrekal. According to police, the nursing college bus overturned after it was rammed into by a truck from the rear.

Thirty students were injured in the accident. Three of them received critical injuries. All the injured were taken to a government-run hospital at Nakrekal for first aid and were later shifted to government hospital at Suryapet.

The accident occurred when the students of Bhavani College of Nursing, Suryapet were proceeding to Nalgonda to appear in an examination. A total of 40 students were travelling in the bus.

On learning about the accident, Health Minister T. Harish Rao spoke to the officials and directed that the injured be provided best medical treatment.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Read Also
WATCH: MMRCL flags of trial run of Mumbai Metro's Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line
article-image

RECENT STORIES

30 nursing students injured in Telangana road accident

30 nursing students injured in Telangana road accident

Over 11k faculty positions vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs: Ministry of Education

Over 11k faculty positions vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs: Ministry of Education

CBSE board exams 2023: 40 pc questions in Class 10, 30 pc in Class 12 to be competency based

CBSE board exams 2023: 40 pc questions in Class 10, 30 pc in Class 12 to be competency based

No shortage of teachers, principals in Kendriya Vidyalayas across country: Education Ministry

No shortage of teachers, principals in Kendriya Vidyalayas across country: Education Ministry

Schools likely to declare details of nursery classes, seats available for admission by week end

Schools likely to declare details of nursery classes, seats available for admission by week end