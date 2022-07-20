30 Engineering colleges to upgrade to global standard in Karnataka: Education Minister |

On Tuesday, July 19, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, said 30 engineering colleges in the state have been selected for Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence (RETE). The RETE has the objective of upgrading these select engineering colleges across the state as technical colleges of global standard in five years, he said. The 30 colleges also include 14 government colleges.

Mr Narayan was talking to reporters after receiving a report on RETE submitted by the high-powered committee headed by Visvesvaraya Technological University vice-chancellor Professor Karisiddappa. The minister said the RETE will enable providing qualitative engineering education in every district of the state.

"Thirty colleges across the state have been selected for the RETE. These are considered under the three categories of incubation, accelerator and Super-30. Private colleges have been selected in those districts where there are no government colleges," he said.

The minister's office said RETE will be implemented under the joint collaboration between the government, industry, and VTU.

Read Also Two Manipal students die in bike accident in Karnataka