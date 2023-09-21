3 Educational Institutes Built With India's Grant Assistance Inaugurated In Nepal

Naveen Srivastava |

Nepal: Three educational institutes built with a grant assistance of NRs 90.80 million from India have been inaugurated in far west Nepal. The educational institutions are Tikapur multiple campuses in Kailali district; and Shree Pashupati Shiksha Mandir and Shree Siddhanath Secondary School in Kanchanpur district.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Tuesday inaugurated and handed over the three community development projects to local district authorities, officials said.

The campus building and the two schools were built with a grant assistance of NRs 90.80 million (INR 5.65 crore approx) from India, they said.

These institutions, located in far-west Nepal, are providing education to almost 2,500 students of Kanchanpur and Kailali districts, the officials said.

