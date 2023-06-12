22 students selected for internship at National Centre for Good Governance

Representational image |

This year twenty-two young candidates have been selected from all over the country for internship programmes, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), a think tank, issued an official statement on Sunday

The internship programme aims to provide young and brilliant minds to carry out research, critical study, documentation and dissemination of best practices to develop a national repository, and establish a platform for wider dissemination, it said.This will also provide opportunities for these young students to learn as well as contribute to public policy, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The internship is for a minimum period of eight weeks and a maximum of six months. Interns are to be paid Rs 10,000 per month as honorarium, the statement said.

The interns represent a wide range of disciplines, including law, development studies, public health, economics, geography, political science, and more. They have pursued their education at reputed institutions such as Harvard Law School, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Indian School of Public Policy, and National Law Universities, among others, the statement said.

The internship programme covers various domains of governance for interns to choose from such as education, decentralised planning, e-governance, public service delivery, laws & regulations, rural development & poverty elimination, water, sanitation, hygiene & public health, governance in healthcare, sustainability besides disaster resilience infrastructure and disaster mitigation, among others.