 2024 IELTS Exam Guide: Dates and Eligibility
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation2024 IELTS Exam Guide: Dates and Eligibility

2024 IELTS Exam Guide: Dates and Eligibility

Annually, over 5 million individuals take the IELTS exam, a testament to its global significance.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
2024 IELTS Exam Guide: Dates and Eligibility | IStock images

Are you planning to pursue higher education in countries such as Australia, the UK, Canada, or New Zealand?

If so, you're probably aware of the important task of passing the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam. This proficiency test, conducted by the British Council and IDP Education System, is a prerequisite for pursuing education, work, and permanent residency in foreign nations. Annually, over 5 million individuals take the IELTS exam, a testament to its global significance.

IELTS Variants and Modes

Before delving into the specifics, it's important to note that there are two types of IELTS – IELTS General and IELTS Academic. The exam is available in both online and offline modes, providing flexibility to candidates throughout the year.

IELTS 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Here's the good news – almost everyone, regardless of age, nationality, gender, or background, is eligible to take the IELTS 2024. The exam assesses four essential skills: reading, writing, speaking, and listening. While the considerations are minimal, they play a crucial role in determining eligibility. Notably, the exam fee varies depending on the type and mode, ranging from Rs 15,350 to Rs 16,500.

Exam Dates for 2024

For those gearing up for the IELTS in 2024, it's crucial to note the upcoming exam dates:

Scheduled for January 2024 are the dates 6, 13, 18, and 27, followed by a singular date on February 29. March 2024 offers testing opportunities on the 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th. As for April 2024, candidates can choose from the 13th, 18th, and 27th.

Important Points to Remember

The IELTS exam score remains valid for two years, offering candidates ample time to utilize their proficiency in the English language for various endeavors. Whether opting for the computer-based IELTS (for UK Visa) or the pen-paper-based exam, candidates have options that cater to their preferences.

Read Also
Over 1 Lakh MBBS Students' Admission Data Missing, NMC Urges Verification
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

XAT 2024 Admit Card Release Date Updated, Now On December 27 at xatonline.in

XAT 2024 Admit Card Release Date Updated, Now On December 27 at xatonline.in

Trivendra Rawat's Birthday: Check Educational Qualification of Former CM Of Uttarakhand

Trivendra Rawat's Birthday: Check Educational Qualification of Former CM Of Uttarakhand

Delhi University Warns Against Fake Notice On Exam Cancellation

Delhi University Warns Against Fake Notice On Exam Cancellation

Heavy Rains In Monsoon Cause ₹ 69.27 Crore Loss To Himachal Schools

Heavy Rains In Monsoon Cause ₹ 69.27 Crore Loss To Himachal Schools

Classroom Panels Purchased From Taiwanese Firm, Not Chinese: DVET

Classroom Panels Purchased From Taiwanese Firm, Not Chinese: DVET