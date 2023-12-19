2024 IELTS Exam Guide: Dates and Eligibility | IStock images

Are you planning to pursue higher education in countries such as Australia, the UK, Canada, or New Zealand?

If so, you're probably aware of the important task of passing the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam. This proficiency test, conducted by the British Council and IDP Education System, is a prerequisite for pursuing education, work, and permanent residency in foreign nations. Annually, over 5 million individuals take the IELTS exam, a testament to its global significance.

IELTS Variants and Modes

Before delving into the specifics, it's important to note that there are two types of IELTS – IELTS General and IELTS Academic. The exam is available in both online and offline modes, providing flexibility to candidates throughout the year.

IELTS 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Here's the good news – almost everyone, regardless of age, nationality, gender, or background, is eligible to take the IELTS 2024. The exam assesses four essential skills: reading, writing, speaking, and listening. While the considerations are minimal, they play a crucial role in determining eligibility. Notably, the exam fee varies depending on the type and mode, ranging from Rs 15,350 to Rs 16,500.

Exam Dates for 2024

For those gearing up for the IELTS in 2024, it's crucial to note the upcoming exam dates:

Scheduled for January 2024 are the dates 6, 13, 18, and 27, followed by a singular date on February 29. March 2024 offers testing opportunities on the 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th. As for April 2024, candidates can choose from the 13th, 18th, and 27th.

Important Points to Remember

The IELTS exam score remains valid for two years, offering candidates ample time to utilize their proficiency in the English language for various endeavors. Whether opting for the computer-based IELTS (for UK Visa) or the pen-paper-based exam, candidates have options that cater to their preferences.