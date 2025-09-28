2 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Hoax; Nothing Suspicious Found | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Two Delhi schools received bomb threat emails on Sunday morning, which were later declared a hoax, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The schools were CRPF Public School in Dwarka, and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar, they said.

"Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly. However, nothing suspicious was found," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)