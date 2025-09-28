2 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Hoax; Nothing Suspicious Found

New Delhi: Two Delhi schools received bomb threat emails on Sunday morning, which were later declared a hoax, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.
The schools were CRPF Public School in Dwarka, and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar, they said.
"Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out a search operation properly. However, nothing suspicious was found," the official said.
