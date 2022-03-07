185 Indians return from Ukraine in Mumbai

An additonal lot of 185 Indians, mostly stranded students in war-ravaged Ukraine, arrived by an Air India Express flight from Budapest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), on Monday, officials said.



The flight IX-1202 included a maximum 143 people from Kerala, besides 25 from Tamil Nadu.



There are five persons from Maharashtra, three from Haryana, two each from Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, one each from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.



The CSMIA authorities had deployed special measures for the speedy exit and luggage clearance of the Ukraine evacuees, and following the Covid-19 protocols.



Representatives of various states later took charge of their people to help them with their lodging-boarding or onward journey plans by trains or flights, said the officials.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:37 PM IST