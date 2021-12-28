Yellow Alert issued in Delhi; Here's what might be clamped down

New Delhi: With the COVID-19 positivity rate touching 0.55 percent, the Delhi government has decided to re-impose night curfew from today. The decision was made at a high-level meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.



Delhi on Monday recorded 331 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Here's a list of restrictions that might come in place due to the yellow alert alarm:

The 'Yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services, and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent vendors will be allowed to open.

Restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited, the GRAP stipulates.

Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers.

Buses too will ply with only 50 per cent exempted category passengers.

CInema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadia, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed if 'Yellow' alert is sounded.

Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff.

In Delhi government offices also, barring certain category of officials, only half of the remaining staff will be allowed under 'Yellow' alert.

Religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed.

Parks and gardens can however open.

In the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on July 9, 2021, the Delhi government approved GRAP.

Accordingly, keeping in mind the third COVID-19 wave, four alerts were determined namely, yellow alert, amber alert, orange alert and red alert. In view of the current situation of COVID-19, the yellow alert is likely to be implemented by the Delhi Government and DDMA, sources said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 02:11 PM IST