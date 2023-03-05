SAMSUNG making refrigerators that they 'CANNOT FIX': Delhi customer complaints to deaf ears

A recent incident of Samsung's inefficiency and complacency has come to light in the national capital where a customer, identified as Mr. Sudip Sen complained to the Korean conglomerate about his malfunctioning refrigerator which the company claims it cannot fix or replace.

The incident occurred on January 14th when the massive 670L refrigerator suddenly made a loud vibrating sound from the back of the machine and it started losing its cooling effect.

Accordingly, a complaint was raised with Samsung Customer Care vide ref no. 4363367974.

On 15th Jan, Samsung Service Engineer visited the complaint site and attended to the issue. They detected the fault with the Compressor and replaced the same as the item was under warranty for 10 years. They did not charge for the replaced parts but charged about ₹2500 for Gas refilling and their service/visit charge. The fridge started working after the Compressor replacement.

However, on 16th Jan morning, the problem started again and the same sound started emitting in a similar fashion like the first one and again the machine lost the cooling effect. Another complaint was lodged with the Customer Care Centre vide Ref no.4363414171.

Against the second complaint on 16th Jan, the machine was attended on 18th this time they concluded that the CAPILLARY TUBE is not working / got blocked and it needs to be opened up by passing Nitrogen gas under high pressure to clean the blockage.

SAMSUNG MAKING PRODUCTS THAT CANNOT BE FIXED

On 19th Jan, the engineers visited again and completed the Nitrogen cleaning procedure and finally concluded that the procedure failed to clear/open up the blockage and hence, the "machine is DEAD as the parts is neither repairable nor REPLACABLE".

The fridge goes for simple DUMPING and under the prevailing circumstances, and according to Samsung policy the customer will entitled for a certain refund after calculating the depreciation process.

The Engineers also wanted to refund the gas refilling charges which Mr. Sen flatly refused to accept as he was totally disappointed and upset with the entire development.

SAMSUNG FORCING CUSTOMER TO TAKE MINOR REFUND

Since then, Mr. Sen has been receiving calls from SAMSUNG VOC (Voice of Customer) cell persuing hims to accept the REFUND VOUCHER – which started with 10% and then raising it to 45%.

"I have a written communication (dated 31st Jan 2023) from this VOC CELL in this regard offering 45% refund but it very clearly avoids the EXACT/SPECIFIC mention about the PARTS (capillary) that they can not either repair or replace.

"I have written back to them (on 01st Feb 2023) asking for a clear mention of the same in writing but have no response till date, but they are regularly calling me (one Mr. KUNAL SAINI from VOC CELL) persuading me to accept the offer," said Mr Sen.