e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,197 new COVID-19 cases, 301 deaths in last 24 hoursMumbai, Pune likely to receive rainfall between November 17 to 19Delhi Air Quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 379
Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:07 AM IST

Delhi's AQI dips to 379, remains in 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379 today.
ANI
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Delhi's Air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day today, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

However, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379 today.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday issued directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, work from home, among other measures to control air pollution in the region.

Pradesh to ensure 'strict force' of the measures with immediate effect.

The commission has also directed five states to submit a compliance report before November 22 to the commission and directions will be closely monitored by Chief Secretary of NCR states, GNCTD on a regular basis, said the official release.

ALSO READ

Delhi govt to formally exit liquor business, existing stores to be replaced with private walk-in... Delhi govt to formally exit liquor business, existing stores to be replaced with private walk-in...
Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:07 AM IST
Advertisement