Delhi's AQI dips to 379, remains in 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day

Delhi's Air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day today, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

However, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379 today.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday issued directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, work from home, among other measures to control air pollution in the region.

Pradesh to ensure 'strict force' of the measures with immediate effect.

The commission has also directed five states to submit a compliance report before November 22 to the commission and directions will be closely monitored by Chief Secretary of NCR states, GNCTD on a regular basis, said the official release.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:07 AM IST