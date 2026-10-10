'Main Yahan Bhanje Ke Ilaaj..': Delhi Police Allegedly Detain Ex-Army Man After Mistaking Him For CJP Protester | VIDEO |

Delhi: A former Army serviceman has alleged that Delhi Police detained him after mistaking him for a protester amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a video circulating on social media, the man claimed that police detained him at around 5 am, despite his having travelled to Delhi for his nephew's medical treatment.

Ex-serviceman alleges mistaken detention

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I am an ex-army man, have served in the forces for nearly 30 years. The Delhi police have detained me thinking that I am a Gen Z and have come here to support the demonstrations.”

The man claimed that he was unfamiliar with Delhi and had not travelled to the national capital to participate in the protest.

“I don't know anything about Delhi; these people have picked me up. I came here for my nephew's treatment,” he said.

Man cites nephew's medical treatment

He further claimed that he had been travelling around Delhi for the past two days for his nephew's treatment, who was reportedly admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with kidney problems.

According to the man, police mistook him for a protester while he was heading to the hospital. He also alleged that officers took away his mobile phone.

CJP leaders reportedly detained at airport

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka were reportedly detained by Delhi Police after arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport while travelling to attend the demonstration.

In a statement, the CJP condemned the reported detentions as authoritarian and alleged that police had planned the action to prevent its leaders from reaching Jantar Mantar.

The outfit also alleged that the detentions violated the leaders' freedom of movement and demanded their immediate release.

While, reports also claimed that YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and Saurav Das have also been detained before reaching Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, security measures were reportedly intensified across the national capital in view of the CJP protest.