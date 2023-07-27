Delhi Fight Video: 'Our Dignity Has Been Compromised', Says Daughter Of Victim Beaten Up Over Parking Dispute

The daughter of the man who was brutally beaten by his elderly neighbour in Delhi's Sant Nagar this week has appealed for help as the accused have been released on bail.

The family of Daljeet Singh, his son Harjap Singh, his wife Kudrat Kaur and other family members brazenly attacked Dushyant Goel, Mona Goel and Kaushiki.

Kaushiki Goel, one of the victims, took to social media to highlight the shocking incident which took place last month and even identified the accused in the video.

The Sikh man beat up Goel's family with a thick wooden stick over a parking disagreement. The incident came to light after videos of the violence went viral on social media.

"Ashamed to acknowledge that this is me & my parents who were being thrashed in broad daylight. I want to take up the case against Harjap Singh under section 509 of IPC.

"Ikjot, Kudrat & Harmeet Kaur were equally a part of this crime. I am helpless.

"My mother is a prof. & my father is a senior engineer. Our dignity has been compromised. We are not safe as they are out on bail & are very aggressive. Please guide me," Goel tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sikh man beats up neighbours over parking dispute

In the video, the turban-clad man can be seen striking the other man several times with a stick while his female companion attempts to shield him. Two women accompanying the Sikh man are also seen pushing and verbally abusing the woman wearing pink coloured clothers.

After a case was registered against the Singhs, both Daljeet and his son Haarjap were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The anticipatory bail of the three women involved was dismissed twice consecutively.

While one of them received interim protection from the Delhi High Court, the two others were arrested and sent to judicial custody, said the report.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)