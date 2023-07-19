Delhi Crime: Woman, Kid Beaten Up In Mangolpuri; Chilling Video Goes Viral | Twitter

A video from Delhi's Mangolpuri captures a man beating a woman and his son in broad daylight. He not only slaps the duo but also assaults the woman further with a stick. The incident took place on Sunday, according to the CCTV footage. Details about the fight are so far unknown. However, the video has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video starts with a woman walking into a residential street with her son. She later confronts a man who slaps her and the kid in broad daylight. As the man and the woman involve in an argument and the fight intensifies, the minor runs away from the spot. He is then seen hitting her repeatedly and also taking a stick in his hand to assault her.

Meanwhile, passersby come to take charge of the ruckus and calm the man down. The footage shows him even beating them up before he bangs the stick on the ground in anger. It is unclear what lead to the fight.

Read Also Viral Video: 2 elderly men park bikes midway and indulge in dramatic fight with each other

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)