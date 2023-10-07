 Delhi 2020 Riots: Accused Shahrukh Pathan Gets Bail In Case Related To Rioting But To Remain In Jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi 2020 Riots: Accused Shahrukh Pathan Gets Bail In Case Related To Rioting But To Remain In Jail

Delhi 2020 Riots: Accused Shahrukh Pathan Gets Bail In Case Related To Rioting But To Remain In Jail

Shahrukh Pathan has been granted bail he will remain in jail as he still faces charges involving an incident where he pointed a gun at a cop during the Delhi riots in 2020.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
article-image

A sessions court in Delhi granted bail to Shahrukh Pathan, who was accused of rioting and pointing a gun at a policeman during the 2020 riots in the national capital. Pathan has been in judicial custody since 3 April 2020.

Pathan has been granted bail he will remain in jail as he still faces charges involving an incident where he pointed a gun at a cop during the riots in the north-east part of the city.

Pathan was granted bail in a case related to rioting, allegedly causing injuries to police personnel and gunshot injury sustained by one Rohit Shukla by an armed mob during the anti-Muslim pogrom in north east Delhi. (FIR 49/2020 registered at Jafrabad Police Station)

“The court is conscious of the fact that the conduct of the accused in this case before he was arrested and even during trial, during judicial custody has been atrocious. However, it remains a fact that he has been judicial custody since 03.04.2020,” Live Law quoted the court as saying.

Read Also
FPJ Legal: HC issues notice to prosecution on Shahrukh Pathan's bail plea in north-east Delhi...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi 2020 Riots: Accused Shahrukh Pathan Gets Bail In Case Related To Rioting But To Remain In Jail

Delhi 2020 Riots: Accused Shahrukh Pathan Gets Bail In Case Related To Rioting But To Remain In Jail

Delhi Court Orders AAP MP Raghav Chadha To Vacate Type 7 Govt Bungalow

Delhi Court Orders AAP MP Raghav Chadha To Vacate Type 7 Govt Bungalow

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

Delhi Police ACP Shoots Himself Dead 3 Days After Wife's Demise, Probe Underway

Delhi Police ACP Shoots Himself Dead 3 Days After Wife's Demise, Probe Underway

'PM Modi Involved In Corruption From Head To Toe': Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Centre Over Sanjay...

'PM Modi Involved In Corruption From Head To Toe': Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Centre Over Sanjay...