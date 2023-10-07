Delhi 2020 Riots: Accused Shahrukh Pathan Gets Bail In Case Related To Rioting But To Remain In Jail

A sessions court in Delhi granted bail to Shahrukh Pathan, who was accused of rioting and pointing a gun at a policeman during the 2020 riots in the national capital. Pathan has been in judicial custody since 3 April 2020.

Pathan has been granted bail he will remain in jail as he still faces charges involving an incident where he pointed a gun at a cop during the riots in the north-east part of the city.

Pathan was granted bail in a case related to rioting, allegedly causing injuries to police personnel and gunshot injury sustained by one Rohit Shukla by an armed mob during the anti-Muslim pogrom in north east Delhi. (FIR 49/2020 registered at Jafrabad Police Station)

“The court is conscious of the fact that the conduct of the accused in this case before he was arrested and even during trial, during judicial custody has been atrocious. However, it remains a fact that he has been judicial custody since 03.04.2020,” Live Law quoted the court as saying.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)