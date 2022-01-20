FPJ Legal: HC issues notice to prosecution on Shahrukh Pathan's bail plea in north-east Delhi violence case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to prosecution on a bail plea filed by Shahrukh Pathan in a case related to northeast Delhi violence.

Justice Subramonium Prasad asked Delhi Police to file a status report in the matter and listed it for further hearing on March 16.

Shahrukh Pathan has been facing charges under various offences dealing with rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder in an FIR 49/2020 registered at Jafrabad Police Station.

The case pertains to unlawful assembly within the jurisdiction of PS Jafrabad, and accused being a member of unlawful assembly alongwith other associates armed with bottles, stones and pistols obstructed police officials/ public servants, who were posted there to maintain law and order, in discharge of their public functions. The police has alleged that they have caused injuries to police personnel and gunshot injury was sustained by one Rohit Shukla.

Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly opened fire at police personnel in February 2020 during the protest and violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act, is facing charges in various other cases too.

Pathan is named as an accused in the case related to pointing a gun at the head constable Deepak Dahiya. He was arrested on March 3, 2020, and is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

According to police, Pathan after the incident in February 2020 initially kept roaming in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested by the Crime Branch later.

In February 2020, clashes broke out in the northeast area of Delhi between the groups regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:47 PM IST