Dailyhunt, OneIndia and Delhi Police Collaborate To Empower Citizens And Enhance Public Safety

(Left to Right) Ms Soumya Menon, Sr. Director - Content Strategy, One India; Mr Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech, Mr. Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner, Licensing & Legal Division, Perception Management & Media Cell, Project Implementation & Technology - Delhi Police and Ms Suman Nalwa, DCP – PRO, Delhi Police at the partnership signing ceremony in New Delhi |

Delhi, June xx, 2023: Dailyhunt, India's #1 local language content discovery platform and OneIndia, India’s number one Digital vernacular portal have announced a strategic partnership with Delhi Police. During the two-year collaboration, Dailyhunt and OneIndia will enable Delhi Police in its efforts to promote cyber security, women safety, drug abuse awareness and a deluge of other such social issues, by leveraging the platforms’ expansive audience base.

The partnership aims to empower citizens with seamless access to important information related to the safety and security of citizens. Dailyhunt will launch Delhi Police’s profile on its platform and will leverage innovative formats such as videos, share cards, listicles, LIVE streams and more to actively engage a wide range of audience, particularly the youth. On OneIndia, articles, infographics and videos related to relevant topics will be published across multiple regional languages ensuring maximum impact and reach among regional audiences. Through this collaborative effort, Delhi Police will enhance communication with the community, create awareness and facilitate meaningful discussions on topics of significance across diverse audience segments.

Mr Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech and Ms Suman Nalwa, DCP, PRO, Delhi Police at the partnership signing ceremony in New Delhi |

Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech said, “We are immensely proud to have Delhi Police on our platforms and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration. Together, we aim to strengthen the bond between Delhi Police and the community and democratise the access to critical information regarding public safety. This partnership represents Dailyhunt and OneIndia’s commitment to empowering and engaging citizens and thereby fostering a safer and more informed society”

Ms. Suman Nalwa, DCP, PRO, Delhi Police said "Through this strategic partnership, our goal is to strengthen Delhi Police’s engagement with citizens, particularly the younger generation. With the vast user base of Dailyhunt and OneIndia, we expect to explore innovative engagement formats, deliver impactful messages, and strengthen our digital presence. We also believe that with the support of these innovative platforms, we will successfully facilitate seamless access to crucial information and foster meaningful discussions across diverse audiences."

The collaboration between Delhi Police, Dailyhunt, and OneIndia represents a shared commitment to making a substantial impact in empowering citizens, and enhancing public safety.

About Dailyhunt:

Dailyhunt is India’s #1 local language content platform offering 1M+ new content artefacts every day in 15 languages. The content on Dailyhunt is licensed and sourced from a creator ecosystem of over 50,000+ content partners and a deep pool of over 50,000+ creators. Our mission is to be ‘the Indic platform empowering a billion Indians to discover, consume, and socialise with content that informs, enriches, and entertains’. Dailyhunt serves over 350 million monthly active users (MAUs) every month. The time spent per daily active user (DAU) is 30 minutes per user per day. Its unique AI/ML and deep learning technologies enable smart curation of content and track user preferences to deliver real-time, personalised content and notifications.

About OneIndia:

Oneindia.com is a multilingual news platform, founded in 2006 with an aim to connect people in their own local language. As an independent online publisher OneIndia has been serving news to millions every day in 11 Indian vernacular languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi and Odia besides English for over two decades. OneIndia was started with the sole intention of serving the larger online community of users in India - the non-English speaking users. One in every 5 digital users consume content on Oneindia platform, as per ComScore. Our early start, activism, enthusiasm and foresightedness provide an edge and keeps OneIndia ahead of the competition in vernacular space.

